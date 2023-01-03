The Rookie season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Danger all around!

Next week on ABC The Rookie season 5 episode 11 is going to arrive, once again in the show’s new timeslot. Is moving to a new night and a different time a big change? Absolutely, but we tend to think there’s a lot of great stuff coming. Think in terms of action, a little bit of humor, and some good relationship front. Let’s especially cross our fingers and hope for more when it comes to Chen and Bradford — we’ve been waiting to get to this point with the two for a rather long time!

As we prepare for the next installment, though, the folks over at ABC aren’t giving that much away when it comes to individual characters. Instead, the synopsis for episode 11 hints mostly at an intense situation that could lead to danger for a number of people:

“The Naked and The Dead” – The search for a missing boy leads the team into the middle of a dangerous drug war between two rival gangs on an all-new episode of “The Rookie,” TUESDAY, JAN. 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Is there going to be some sort of crossover between the main show and The Rookie: Feds in here? We certainly don’t think we can rule something like that out — there’s always going to be a reasonable chance of it now that the two shows are airing up against each other. With that being said, we don’t think that this is going to be the only priority of the producers; the most important thing remains that both of these shows can stand on their own two feet. That will aid both of them in their quest for a renewal; it’s fair to be hopeful, but we can’t sit here and pretend as though anything is a sure thing at present.

Related – Check out some other news on The Rookie right now, including the latest on Bradford and Chen

Where do you think the story will go on The Rookie season 5 episode 11?

Share all of your thoughts and theories below! Once you do that, come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







