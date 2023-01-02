The Mandalorian season 3: The expectations for 2023

As so many of you are aware already, The Mandalorian is poised for a fantastic year in 2023. Just think about what lies ahead! New episodes of the Disney+ hit are currently set to premiere in March, and we’ve already had a chance to learn a lot about what’s ahead.

Is there a chance that another trailer or two could drop over the next month and a half? It wouldn’t shock us. The Pedro Pascal series is largely the best thing the Star Wars universe has going right now, and they should try to take advantage of that to the fullest. We expect a pretty substantial publicity push, and of course we anticipate the upcoming episodes will be excellent and then some.

So, of course, we’ll see the entirety of season 3 this year, but is there something more to anticipate in the relatively-near future? We certainly think there is still a lively discussion to be had on that subject. We know that a lot of the plans for season 4 have been finalized behind the scenes, so it is our expectation that we’ll get more in the way of confirmation that it is happening at some point before the year comes to a close. Not only that, we anticipate hearing more about filming.

Could season 4 be the final chapter?

If it is, we’d expect some more news to come out about that as well … but we should note that we very-much doubt that this is going to be the case. There is very little reason to expect that it would be! We’re just hoping that we get advance word on whenever the show does decide to end; that way, we can do our best in order to prepare in advance.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3 and beyond during 2023?

