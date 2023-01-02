Jack Ryan season 4 premiere date: January predictions

What could we potentially learn when it comes to Jack Ryan season 4 over the course of January? We’re less than two weeks away from season 3 premiering, but you probably realize already that this won’t stop the enthusiasm that is out there for more.

Unfortunately, we do think in general that we’re gearing up for a quiet month when it comes to the show and its future. There just isn’t that much evidence of anything otherwise! Just think about it for a moment — even though this season has already filmed, that doesn’t mean that Prime Video has any incentive to deliver this to viewers in the near future. They’re going to take their time, and that means making sure that they find the right spot to premiere the show. More than likely, that won’t be until at least November. (We do think, though, that it will be in 2023 — there is no reason for it not to be.)

If there is going to be any scoop at all about season 4 over the next month, it’s probably going to be just a reminder that it is coming. It’s far too early for a premiere date, a trailer, or any other good stuff. Maybe we could get a couple of new photos and that’s about it.

So is there hope for anything more on the spin-off front? This is something you probably can look out for on some front. Just remember for a moment here that there’s a potential project starring Michael Pena that could have more insight revealed on it at any given point. It’s possible that it doesn’t make it to series, but we’re cautiously optimistic that it will. Why would Prime Video want to steer clear of the greater Tom Clancy universe at this point? We just don’t see that.

