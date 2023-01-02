Is The Bachelor new tonight on ABC? Zach Shallcross preview

Is The Bachelor new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to see the beginning of Zach Shallcross’ journey to find love?

The reason why we are asking this question now is pretty simple: It is standard for the reality show to premiere around the first Monday of the month. That is what it’s been like for the vast majority of the past several years!

However, this time around that is not going to be the case. There is no installment tonight and instead, you’re left waiting until we get around to January 23 to actually see new episodes. Why that long? We think it is to occupy more of the broadcast season, and also not air opposite any big college football or NFL broadcasts.

If you haven’t watched the franchise in a while, there’s a chance you may want to learn a little bit more about Zach. If that is the case, all you have to do is read the official bio below:

An endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, Shallcross stole Bachelor Nation’s heart on season 19 of “The Bachelorette” with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet “the one” first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his “person” to walk through.

A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. He strives to find a love that echoes the standard they have set for him, and he plans to keep them in mind when looking for a life partner. Home is where the heart is; and with the Bachelor mansion not too far away, Shallcross is eager to begin his journey back home in Southern California.

In all honesty, the success of this season won’t have that much to do with Zach, and we don’t mean that as a dig at all. Instead, it’s going to be tied more to some of the women. They are the ones who will be bringing most of the drama to the table!

What are you the most excited to see on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor?

Are you sad that the show is not premiering tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for other news that you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

