Magnum PI season 5: What to hope for in 2023

We’re officially into the 2023 calendar year, and we tend to think that’s a very welcome sight for all Magnum PI fans. How can it now be? In just one month’s time, we will be closing in rapidly on the long-awaited season 5 premiere. As it stands, it has been more than eight months already since we’ve seen the Jay Hernandez show on the air and we are beyond eager to dive into what the future holds.

Before we go too much further, here are a few reminders. Season 5 premieres on Sunday, February 19, and we do think we’re at a point now where more promotional material could be coming at any given moment. That means a promo, new photos, or some other behind-the-scenes content. The cast and crew have already done a ton of work to give us some great new episodes! There are ten episodes in season 5, and you should get a chance to see all of them before we get to the end of May — at least based on how NBC tends to do stuff much of the time.

Beyond season 5, what other sort of news from the Magnum PI world could we get this year? Well, for starters, filming for season 6 is going to happen and should be wrapped up when we get around to the spring. The idea here is for NBC to just have these episodes in the bank for whenever they want to use them. They could save them for winter 2024; or, they could place them on in the fall depending on how season 5 performs.

Is there a chance the network could order more episodes beyond the ten-episode season 6? Anything is possible, so we’d keep our eyes peeled for that once season 5 premieres. If you love the show, remember to either watch live or on Peacock after the fact. Also, make your voice heard on social media.

Regardless of ratings or anything else, 2023 is going to be a fun year for the greater Magnum PI ohana — we’re getting back into this world after such a long time away!

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 5 in 2023?

