The Boys season 4 premiere date: 2023 expectations

What can we expect from The Boys season 4 over the course of 2023? We don’t think it’s too early to start wondering, given that this could be a really exciting year!

Whether or not this is a year we get new episodes, however, remains to be seen. One of the big mysteries we envision to be swirling around the show for a little while is what’s going to be coming up next … and when we’re going to be able to see them. If you are expecting 100% to see new episodes of the Antony Starr series this year, you could be disappointed.

What do we know with all certainty? The cast and crew are deep (pun intended) into production, and we do think they will wrap filming over the coming months. Yet, that’s just one piece of the puzzle with this show, which requires an enormous amount of post-production time for special effects. We do think we’ll hear more about casting news in the new year, plus see a handful of behind-the-scenes videos!

Will we at least learn a premiere date for season 4 over the course of the year? That is something we’re a little more confident about right now, mostly because there’s no reason not to be. If you are the Prime Video team, you’re probably thinking about an early 2024 launch and that means using 2023 as a means to better promote that. We’d hope to get a full season 4 trailer this year, but that will honestly depend on when the premiere date is. (If it’s a few months into 2024, then things become unlikely.)

You will get something from the greater universe this year in the college-set spin-off Gen V. This show’s presence may actually encourage the Prime Video folks to take their time producing the next wave of content; after all, they should feel a little less pressure to get something out there for people immediately!

