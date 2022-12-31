True Detective season 4: Our 2023 expectations

As we continue to think more and more about True Detective season 4 on HBO, it feels like 2023 is going to be a great year. How can it now? We’ve been hearing buzz about this new chapter of the series for a long time and now, we’re inching closer to its actual arrival.

The first order of business we should point out here is rather simple: You are going to see the show back next year, pending some shocking delay. The network already included some footage of Jodie Foster in a recent sizzle reel, and we take that as confirmation of their plans. Of course, there’s still a lot of flexibility as to when in the year we’re going to see it. After all, it feels like the first several months of 2023 are going to be reserved for The Last of Us, Succession, and The White House Plumbers in some order. There’s also Barry and The Idol, which are coming back at some point. The earliest we’d expect True Detective to return is when we get around to the summer, and maybe an official premiere date could surface in April or May. This is not a network that has any reason to rush things, so don’t be too shocked if we’re left waiting until fall.

In addition to of course the series itself we imagine there will be trailers, clips, theories, and all sorts of discussions as we get further and further into the year. That’s one of the great things about this franchise — it constantly keeps you guessing, and it also works to make sure that there is almost always something to discuss.

So what about beyond season 4? Is there a chance we could get a season 5 renewal in 2023? While it feels unlikely at the time of this writing, it’d be rather silly to rule anything out officially. Even if season 4 is a critical/commercial success, HBO will probably make sure that they have a great story before they make anything official.

