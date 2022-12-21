True Detective season 4 premiere date: HBO confirms 2023 start!

If you are like us, then you’ve probably been wondering for a good while what HBO is planning for True Detective season 4. The show was announced as True Detective: Night Country some time ago, and production is currently underway in Iceland. We know that the story will be set in Alaska, and that Jodie Foster and Kali Reis are set to lead the way.

All of this is of course exciting, as are many things when it comes to True Detective as a whole. While the second season was a near-total miss from start to finish, we do think that the third season offered up a significant chance for redemption and we’re pleased with what we got there from start to finish. The network has clearly taken their time on a season 4; for more evidence of that, consider that we’re probably waiting at least another six months still, if not longer, to see the finished product.

Today, a new teaser emerged from HBO Max hyping up all sorts of HBO originals and Max exclusives coming in 2023, and it was nice to at least have confirmation that season 4 is going to be out next year. There was also the first real footage that we’ve seen from the season, one featuring Foster’s character of Liz Danvers. She notes that she is working on a case, and we know this revolves around a series of disappearances at a remote research station. What in the world is going on here? True Detective is not some supernatural show, so there has to be a logical explanation for what is going on. Yet, knowing this series it could be all sorts of dark and twisted.

Based on the known HBO schedule so far, we would be shocked if we end up seeing season 4 premiere in time to meet the June 1 Emmy cutoff date. Summer or fall are the more realistic possibilities, and the network will have to scale this out alongside some other shows like Winning Time and also The Idol, a new drama from Sam Levinson that has been promoted for a while.

You can see the teaser with the True Detective footage now over here.

