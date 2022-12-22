Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, Dec. 22?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? Are we going to be seeing that show make its grand return alongside SVU and Organized Crime? Given that the shows have already been on hiatus for a little while, that’s going to lead to some enthusiasm out there for more.

Unfortunately, this does not mean that we are going to get new episodes — at least for the time being. The entire Law & Order franchise is going to continue to remain off the air until Thursday, January 5, which is hopefully going to set in motion a lot that is coming in the month of January. SVU will be in a state of transition without Rollins, and all three series could have exciting stuff down the road.

Want to prepare yourselves further for these stories to arrive? Then go ahead and check out the attached synopses now…

Law & Order season 22 episode 10, “Land of Opportunity” – 01/05/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a homeless migrant is murdered, evidence leads Cosgrove and Shaw to a mysterious cover-up at a construction site. Price and Maroun push a key witness to testify knowing that speaking out could lead to legal consequences. TV-14

Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 10, “Jumped In” – 01/05/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : When Benson becomes the target of a ruthless gang leader, Capt. Duarte takes the case. Fin works with the Bronx SVU to help clear their case backlog. Sgt. Dixon offers to translate when a deaf student is raped. TV-14

Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 10, “Trap” – 01/05/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When an informant comes to Stabler desperate for help, the task force sets their sights on a dangerous gang making their mark on New York. Jamie goes undercover, but soon realizes he may be in over his head. Bell meets her new boss. TV-14

