The Nevers canceled; will season 1 episode 7 ever air?

Today, many of our worst fears have been officially confirmed when it comes to The Nevers — the show has seemingly come to an end.

According to a report from Deadline, the period drama / fantasy is going to be pulled off of HBO Max, more or less confirming its cancellation on HBO. The report notes that the show may eventually find its way to some other other Warner Bros. platform, but there is nothing out there that even serves as remote confirmation of this very thing.

From the very start, The Nevers faced a difficult road to success. First, there was the departure of Joss Whedon midway through the show, and that, coupled with allegations towards the showrunner on past projects, led to a difficult and awkward launch of the first batch of episodes. The series’ production was also impacted heavily by the global health crisis, but the remainder of season 1 was able to complete production. There are now multiple unaired episodes out there, and there is a chance that those never see the light of day. We do feel for Laura Donnelly and the rest of the cast, who put so much work into these roles only for the story to disappear into the night.

The end of The Nevers does mark one of the bigger cancellations of an HBO-specific property since the Warner Bros. Discovery deal, with the other big one being Westworld. Shockingly, this same aforementioned report notes that this show will also be pulled from HBO Max, which is something we never imagined once upon a time. While The Nevers was not a huge commercial success, once upon a time the Jonathan Nolan series was thought to be one of the biggest dramas on TV and a critical darling.

Why is all of this happening?

Money. That is the simple, and oh so frustrating, way to put it. It’s less money that has to be shelled out to keep things on the service.

What do you think about The Nevers being canceled and pulled from HBO Max?

Be sure to share in the comments, and also come back for other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

