Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? January hopes

Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we going to have a chance to dive into another big batch of stories from this world?

Of course, we’d love to sit here and say that there’s something else coming in just a matter of hours … but this is where we have to share the bad news. There is no new episode airing this weekend and, unfortunately, there won’t be one for some time. The plan instead is for the show to return on Monday, January 2, where it will be featured at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time — there’s a three-part crossover ahead! If you haven’t heard much information as to what lies ahead here, we suggest you check out the synopsis below:

“A Long Time Coming” – Agents Rountree and Fatima are ambushed while searching for Kilbride, who has been MIA, and they learn that every member of the team has a hefty bounty on their head. The NCIS team must save Agent Rountree and find Kilbride while every cartel, hitman, gang and psychopath hunts them down, on the CBS Original series NCIS: LOS ANGELES, Monday, Jan. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.* NCIS stars Gary Cole, Wilmer Valderrama and NCIS: HAWAI’I stars Vanessa Lachey and Yasmine Al-Bustami guest star in the episode, which is the conclusion to the three-episode crossover event with NCIS and NCIS: HAWAI’I.

So what about beyond this? We can confirm that there is going to be a new episode airing on Sunday, January 8 but beyond that, things are a little unclear. Don’t be shocked if there is a fairly wonky schedule ahead, due largely to the fact that the NFL playoffs are coming in addition to awards shows. All of this does have a tendency to make the first couple of months a little bit tricky to navigate for networks like CBS.

