Hightown season 3 premiere date: Has Starz told anyone?

What is going on in regards to a Hightown season 3 premiere date at Starz? We know that this is a big question and for a good reason. After all, this is one of the most underrated shows on TV, and it concluded the second season in a way that should make us all very eager for more.

Now, this is where we do come bearing a bit of the bad news: We are still in the midst of a long wait. Not only do we not know a Hightown premiere date as of this writing, but neither do some of the important people involved behind the scenes!

In a recent post on Twitter this week, creator Rebecca Cutter indicated that even she doesn’t know when the series is on its way back on the air. Consider this a reminder that the creative team and the cast don’t always get advance word on when their show is coming back on the air. Sometimes, they may find out shortly before viewers and even that isn’t a guarantee. Their goal is to just produce the best product possible.

So what do we know? Well, production on the new season wrapped up earlier this year, and at this point we tend to think that enough work has been done in the editing process to ensure that it’s ready for a 2023 launch. We’re sure it will be back next year, but it’s mostly a matter of when it lands on the schedule. Winter / spring feels likely, but Starz does admittedly have a bit of a logjam when it comes to programming spots. They’ve got two different Power spin-offs to air and beyond just that, there is also a new season of Heels and potentially the first half of Outlander season 7. They’ve already scheduled the return of BMF for early January, and that’s the only date they’ve officially confirmed as of now.

Related – Go ahead and get some other news on Hightown, including what the future could hold

When do you think we are actually going to see Hightown season 3 arrive on Starz?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also stick around to make sure you don’t miss anything else. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







