The Amazing Race 34 finale: Who won? Derek & Claire status

Who was the winner of The Amazing Race season 34? We knew entering the finale that there would be at least some competition.

Here’s where things stood entering the episode: Luis & Michelle, Derek & Claire, and Emily & Molly were the three teams remaining. Of the group, we found ourselves rooting for Emily & Molly. Why? It has nothing to do with the other teams’ likability, especially Derek & Claire. Instead, it was tied more to them not being your prototypical Amazing Race team we’ve seen over the years. They are instantly memorable and they have a backstory that is extremely rare and fascinating. If there’s ever another returning-player season, they are sure to be on it.

With all of that being said, Derek & Claire were the instant favorites entering this final episode and understandably so. They are the two who managed to really dominate the past couple of legs and have that perfect combination of athleticism and intellect. The idea of Claire in any sort of final memory task is completely terrifying, just because we’ve seen what she has done with some others over the course of the season.

