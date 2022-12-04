Perry Mason season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for December

What could we learn about Perry Mason season 2 over the course of December? Is there a chance that a premiere date gets announced?

We don’t think that it’s any real surprise right now that we’re eager for more on the Matthew Rhys series. How in the world can we not be? We’re talking here about a show that has already been off the air for a long time, and there is a chance to dive so much further into some of these characters. Not everyone from the first go-around will be back (including Tatiana Maslany), but there are still reasons aplenty to watch.

One of the biggest reasons to expect some news on a premiere date this month is rather simple: We know already that the show is coming back in February and at this point, we’re just waiting for some exact news. We would go ahead and advise you to keep your eyes peeled during some of the network’s marquee shows over the next week or so, whether it be the finale of The White Lotus or the premiere of His Dark Materials. In both instances, there are going to be opportunities for a few more headlines to come out on Perry Mason.

Beyond just when the show is going to come on the air, there’s also another super-fascinating question: What night of the week it is going to air. We do wonder if we’re going to see the show moved to Mondays, given that HBO already has The Last of Us set for January and they will be prepping Succession season 4 for the spring. It’s possible that the mystery show could be paired with them on some level but if that happens, it’s not going to leave much room for comedies or some other programs to air on Sunday.

Nothing may be confirmed as of yet when it comes to a timeslot, but this is important info to think about over the next little while…

