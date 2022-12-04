The Gilded Age season 2 premiere date: Our hopes for December

What could we learn about The Gilded Age season 2 over the course of this month, and is there any chance we learn a premiere date?

First and foremost, we should start this off by noting that of course, it would be great if we actually did get a date! Filming for the latest batch of episodes is already done and on the basis of that alone, we think that expectation is going to be out there.

Of course, we also recognize that expectation does not always equal reality, and there are two separate things we are are still waiting for. First and foremost, the current batch of episodes are still in post-production, and that is a process that is going to take a considerable amount of time. Beyond just that, we’re also still waiting to see when the schedule will open up on HBO. Remember that they have His Dark Materials starting up in just a matter of days and beyond that, we also have to consider the notion that Perry Mason could air on Mondays in February. (We know the detective drama is back on this particular month, but its timeslot is not confirmed.)

What we are trying to say here is rather simple: don’t be altogether shocked if there isn’t some premiere date news for some time. We may not get anything until January or February, at the earliest. We’re still going to keep our eyes peeled, mostly because we wouldn’t be shocked if the network put something out there to set the stage. Season 1 aired this past winter, and this time around, we could be set for a spring or early summer launch.

Story-wise, be prepared for season 3 to broaden the scope of the show, plus also give more opportunities to showcase some of the servants.

