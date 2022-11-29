Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? At this point, there’s no denying that we are at a pivotal point in the story. Just look at where we are! Max and Wilder just started to make some progress on a potential relationship and right when that happens, he sees Helen on TV. We imagine that the two will meet up given that she is in New York, but does this mean they will actually get together? We wouldn’t bank on anything at the moment.

Now that we’ve done our best to hype all of this up, let’s go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode of the show on the air tonight. Instead, we’ll be waiting all the way until Tuesday, January 3. The network is starting to take a lot of its regular shows off the air for the holidays, and that puts us in a spot where we’re forced to be patient, even if we don’t want to be.

So what does the rest of the schedule look like for the Ryan Eggold series? It goes a little something like this: You will get the new episode on the 3rd and then after that, a brief hiatus again. The plan at the moment is for the series finale to air when we get around to Tuesday, January 17 as a two-hour event. Let’s hope that all of the characters we’ve come to know and love here get some sort of closure. They certainly deserve it after all that they have gone through over the years!

Of course, we would tell you that series finales are never designed to make every viewer out there happy, but you probably know that already with this show in particular. After all, few other programs have been consistently as polarizing as this one when it comes to some of its twists, including how Freema Agyeman was written out of the show in the first place.

