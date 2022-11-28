Chicago Med season 8 episode 9 spoilers: More on Ethan send-off

As many of you are aware at the moment, Chicago Med season 8 episode 9 is going to be a huge one when it arrives on NBC. After all, it looks as though this will be an emotional farewell to Brian Tee’s character of Ethan Choi.

We’ve come to love Ethan over the course of the show’s run — he’s a guy who has constantly tried to do the right thing, but has also gone through so much. This is someone who served in the military, suffered a near-death experience, and has certainly experienced a great deal of heartbreak. Luckily, the latter is going to be resolved in this upcoming episode, thanks in part to him and April getting married! Yaya DaCosta’s return to the show was tied very much to allowing us to have a big goodbye for this character and now, this is the way that these two can go off into the sunset together.

So what went into the decision to have Ethan be married? Speaking to TV Insider, co-showrunner Andrew Schneider noted that he and fellow EP Diane Frolov “felt that was the way to honor Brian’s character.” There are some other ways in which the character could have left for sure, but this feels the most satisfying. It’s certainly better than the super-messy departure of Connor Rhodes years ago!

Of course, what we also like here is that (hopefully) this is the sort of story that will leave the door very much open for a return down the road. There is no guarantee that this will happen, but why not remain hopeful? We certainly think that Tee was loyal to the show over the years and enjoyed working with the cast and crew.

