Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7 spoilers: Fun Eddie story ahead?

We know that you’ve been waiting a long time already to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 7 on CBS, and it is still a handful of days away. How about another preview to make the wait easier?

The first thing that we can say here is that “Heroes,” on some level, could be one of the more optimistic episodes that we’ve seen so far this year. Just think in terms of the title! It’s also going to be an episode that could offer a pretty unusual story for Eddie and her partner Badillo.

What the two are going to encounter over the course of this episode is something a bit atypical — sure, they will be helping to get justice for an attack victim, but they will also have a separate goal in mind. Over the course of the hour, these two characters are going to work overtime to help this person try to see a brighter side to being in New York. They could be someone from out of town, or maybe a recent transplant who all of a sudden wants nothing more than to move back away.

For the writers, we tend to think that this story could be pretty fun, given that it could serve as a love letter, in part, to New York City. It’s also one that they probably would not have been able to do a handful of years ago in the midst of the global health crisis. Now, they can explore some different locales and try to tell what may end up being a hopeful story. Or, at the very least this is what we’re looking for with this. After all, won’t there be a lot of drama elsewhere? We tend to think so.

