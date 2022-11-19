Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: What will Showtime want?

Yellowjackets season 2 is at this point pretty deep in production and, honestly, we couldn’t be happier about that. The cast and crew are working on awesome stuff! This new season is going to be dark, dramatic, and of course all sorts of intense, and we tend to think there’s a lot we will learn about just about everyone in both the present and the past.

Now that we’ve spelled all of this out, let’s go ahead and look at another big question: What exactly does Showtime hope to gain from this season? What are their priorities behind the scenes?

Of course, we tend to think that one of them is pretty darn obvious at the moment: They want this season to be fantastic and live up to expectations. This is why, as eager as they may be to get it back on the air, patience has to be top priority. So far, they’ve shown a willingness to allow the writers and producers to take their time. (Remember that originally, they were hoping to get season 2 out this year; that’s clearly not happening, and creatively that may be for the best.)

The next priority for the network comes down to dollars and cents — they want to make money. This is why they will probably not premiere it the same time as Your Honor, one of their other heavy hitters for early 2023. Airing them separately allows people to stay subscribed longer and with that, make more profits. We anticipate the promo campaign for Yellowjackets this time around being one of the biggest that they’ve done in a while, and for good reason. We tend to think that the season 2 premiere has a chance to be one of the network’s most-popular episodes in a very long time, especially when you look at all of the buzz (pun intended) season 1 received.

