Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date: A key milestone & the future

This week, we imagine that there may be more interest in a Yellowjackets season 2 premiere date than ever before. Why? Let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with the past.

For those who are not aware, Monday (November 14) marked the one-year anniversary of the pilot episode of the show airing on Showtime. Prior to it airing, we of course had hope this could be a hit; after all, there was a great cast and a time period that would allow a lot of people out there to be super-nostalgic. The music for this show is next-level, no?

Well, in the past 365 days we have seen the fandom of this audience grow stronger and stronger as viewers discover it, and that does mean more excitement (and also some pressure) for the next chapter. What do we know about it?

It is possible that for some people out there, the wait until season 2 won’t be that bad. There are a lot of viewers who only discovered the show in the past eight or nine months; also, other networks may have conditioned us to be accustomed to waiting long stretches between seasons. Yet, there was a point in time where Showtime desperately wanted new episodes to premiere at some point before Christmas. That’s not happening.

Now, we are most likely waiting at least three or four months, if not longer, to see the show back. Production has been underway since late August, but there is a lot of work still to be done. We’d be honestly surprised (but pleasantly so) if we get a season 2 premiere date before the end of the year. Right now, we are looking towards March and April as strong possibilities.

Would it be wonderful if Showtime commemorated this one-year anniversary of season 1 with a photo or at least some sort of teaser? Sure, but we can’t count on something like that. After all, they didn’t release anything on November 14 that better sets the stage for season 2.

