Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Are we going to be diving back into season 5 at some point in the relatively-near future?

Of course, we wish we had a bevy of great and happy updates to share within this piece, but that is not the case. There is no new installment on the air tonight; not only that, but we are going to be waiting until Sunday, December 4 to see what is coming up next. This is so far away at the moment that we don’t even have a synopsis for what is coming up next. Instead, all we’ve seen is a promo that aired following last week’s episode.

We know that this will be a big “shock” to everyone out there, but this upcoming episode is going to feature John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) in danger. How many times have we seen that already? The simple answer here is a million. We’ve seen it before, and odds are, we’re going to see it through the rest of the series. We’re also looking forward to getting some more big news when it comes to some of the other characters; are we going to see the story for Bradford and Chen at some point in the future? We’d love to see them.

Odds are, we’ll get some more details all about episode 8 over the course of the next couple of weeks. Remember, as well, that when we get to the new year, we are going to see some more profound changes behind the scenes here. Remember that the show will be moving over to Tuesdays in the new year, when it is going to be paired with The Rookie: Feds. That could be something that benefits both shows to some degree but for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

