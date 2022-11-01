Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 11 spoilers: New arrivals…

Tomorrow night on ABC you are going to see Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 11 arrive and already, there’s some crazy stuff to think about.

So where do we start here? Well, we suppose we should note that somehow, there are even more people coming to the beach! Technically, there is still enough time for some relationships to form, though it doesn’t necessarily feel like it on the surface. This is a consequence to this show being on the air for as long as it has; it does seriously feel like we’ve had about 20 episodes of this already. Brandon and Serene should just go ahead and get married at this point.

Anyway, there are some conflicts coming for at least a few relationships; check out the Bachelor in Paradise 8 episode 11 synopsis below for other insight:

“811” – A wave of new arrivals are ready to turn on the charm and turn up the heat in Paradise! As these fresh-faced men hand out date cards, more than one couple will find themselves questioning everything. Elsewhere, some of the strongest bonds on the beach will be put to the test; but can they talk things out or will mixed messages spell the end for the troubled pairs on “Bachelor in Paradise” TUESDAY, NOV. 1 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Out of everyone on the show right now it does feel like Brandon / Serene are the most clear-cut engagement. There are some other pairings that could last after the show like Michael & Danielle, but we don’t really think that they’re going to be leaving the show engaged. We’ve already seen plenty of examples of how you can leave the show together and simply get engaged down the road. (Heck, it just happened with Dean and Caelynn.)

