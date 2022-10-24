Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 details: Danny, Baez’s challenge

For those who are not aware, you are going to see Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 on CBS this Friday. Why not get more details on it now?

First and foremost, we should note that “Life During Wartime” is a story all about challenges for all of the Reagans. We’ve seen that before, but it could manifest itself in a number of different ways moving forward. Danny and Baez have a particularly challenging case ahead of them, and Frank has to take on something that is especially difficult involving an officer. This show has never shied away from addressing hard issues within the police force, including those who don’t fulfill their property duty. This story could be a prime example of that.

Below, you can get the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 4 synopsis with more updates on what lies:

“Life During Wartime” – Danny and Baez investigate a series of violent robberies targeting luxury timepieces, and Erin is conflicted about criminally charging a potentially innocent man. Also, Frank is forced to reopen a case in which the officer involved was acquitted, and Jamie interviews a decorated officer to join his Field Intel team, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Oct. 28 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

While a number of these potential plotlines are very-much compelling, we also aren’t going to sit here and say that they feel completely new for this show. That’s why we are probably the most excited about what is going on with Jamie, given that his new job gives him opportunities to do things that we haven’t seen on the show before. This is also why we’re perhaps the most disappointed with the Erin storyline last year, mostly because the writers aren’t giving us enough of the DA election versus what they could have been giving us throughout.

