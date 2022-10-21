A Million Little Things season 5 premiere date: Best-case scenario?

If you are like us, then you are very much hoping for news on A Million Little Things season 5 and a possible premiere date soon. The question here is twofold: When are we going to see the announcement, and then also what the actual date will be.

In thinking about the earlier question first, we do tend to think that we’re going to learn the truth about the premiere date at some point over the next month or so. Last year, ABC opted to make some of their midseason premiere announcements in mid-November, so why not do something a little bit similar here?

There is a long range of dates that season 5 could premiere, one that starts in January and carries all the way through to mid-March. For this piece, though, we want to examine the dates that, in theory, would be the best-case scenario for those who don’t want to wait.

With this in mind, we can go ahead and say that Monday, January 2 would be the ideal for this show since it could give The Good Doctor a breather and air for several weeks, before potentially moving to a different timeslot later on in the season. It could also do something similar on January 3, where it could start as a replacement for The Rookie: Feds. The same goes for January 4 and Big Sky. This fill-in idea is the one that makes the most sense right now, mostly because 1) it gets the show on earlier and 2) it makes sure that ABC doesn’t have some dead period while one of their fall shows is on hiatus. The first seven or eight episodes of season 5 can air as a fill-in, and then the second half could air on a different night after a show like Alaska Daily wraps up. This is at least what we’re dreaming about … for now.

No matter when the new season airs, we’d say to be prepared for every emotion under the sun … and to be concerned about Gary. Very concerned.

