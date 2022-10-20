The Amazing Race 34 episode 6 preview: A positive test looms…

Next week on The Amazing Race 34 episode 6, it looks as though a major curveball could be coming into the race. After all, there are reasonably good odds that at least one team is going to be forced out of the show or at least put on pause.

So what is going on here? As Phil Keoghan informs someone in the preview (which you can see below), they have recorded a positive tease for the virus. What this means is unfortunately rather simple, at least based on what we’ve seen on other reality shows: They cannot compete, regardless of whether or not they are symptomatic. This will be an enormous blow, given that this could be someone who finished at the top of leaderboard last time. It just doesn’t matter.

Now, here is where things do get tricky: Do you try to re-insert this team again down the road? After all, they may be recording a positive test through no fault of their own, and it may seem harsh to eliminate them from a chance to win the grand prize. However, safety has to be the most important thing, and you could argue that it wouldn’t be fair for a team to miss one or two legs and then be able to come back close to the finale. On The Amazing Race Canada earlier this season, multiple teams missed a stretch and were able to come back, but that was also a little earlier in the season and it almost had to be done since there wouldn’t be enough teams otherwise. The only real consequence of eliminating a team early here is that you may need to turn a leg into a non-elimination one, even if you promised beforehand this wasn’t happening this season.

As for the actual leg, it does appear that the remaining teams are staying in Jordan — which does make some sense given that the show has never been there before. Why not get your money’s worth? It is also a rare instance of the series being able to even venture to the Middle East, as there are multiple countries that are too tumultuous for them to ever visit.

