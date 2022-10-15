The Boys season 4 premiere date: The next phase of The Seven

The wait for The Boys season 4 remains ongoing, but you can be assured that things are moving forward behind the scenes.

If you missed it, recently the Amazon series released some first-look photos at Firecracker and Sage, two of the new Supes who will populate the world moving forward. One of the questions that we’ve had in the aftermath of these characters joining the show was pretty simple: Are Firecracker and Sage going to be new members of the Seven? Given that both Queen Maeve and Starlight left at the end of season 3, it’s easy to assume they’d join Vought’s all-important organization. (Since no one publicly knows about Black Noir’s death, Homelander and company can easily just put someone else in the mask.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BOYS!

While we may not have any confirmation on a premiere date as of yet, we can make it clear that Sage and Firecracker will very much be a part of the Seven. Here is what showrunner Eric Kripke recently posted on Twitter on the subject:

Wait till you see [Susan Heyward] & [Valorie Curry] in action. Horrific & hilarious & very, very dangerous. Just who #Homelander needs for #TheSeven. Now filming motherf—–s.

We’ve certainly heard already that these two characters will shock viewers, but the bar is going to be set pretty darn high when it comes to topping the third season. Filming will continue in the months ahead and we tend to think that we’ll learn a little more news about the future once we get around to the new year. The earliest we could see the show back is at the end of 2023, but we wouldn’t rule out a 2024 premiere date, either. We just think that this influx of press already is very much a good thing when it comes to keeping us happy and attentive for whatever is coming up.

Related – Check out more news on The Boys, including more about Firecracker and Saga

Where do you think we’re going to see for Firecracker and Sage as we get set for The Boys season 4?

When do you think the series will be back? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! After you do that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







