Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Apple’s latest tie-in means…

Sure, Apple TV+ may still not be rushing to give anyone an official Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, but we continue to learn more about how they are promoting it.

What does it mean in this particular instance? Partnering up with Bumble to create a real-life version of Bantr, the conversation-based app that we saw Rebecca and Sam use throughout much of season 2.

Starting Thursday at 7:00 local time, a weekly “Bantr Live” experience is going to be available for free in Bumble’s Date Mode, with the goal being to allow two users to chat without even seeing the other person’s photos. This is similar to what we saw on Ted Lasso, and this is obviously a case of symbiosis for all parties involved. Ted Lasso gets some attention around itself at a time when there isn’t much happening, whereas Bumble gets some attention in a way that they had not previously. (You can see a few more details over on Variety.)

We know that a lot of big-time product integrations take a good period of time, and we wonder if this crossover was planned back when the Jason Sudeikis comedy was originally set to air this fall. It reminds us in that way of what we saw with the latest FIFA video game, which is featuring AFC Richmond as a team. Regardless of the original intention, this tie-in now serves simply as a way to keep people talking between now and when the third season premieres, most likely in the winter spring. We don’t think that this is meant to be an incentive to rush things along, but it’s just another reminder of how omnipresent the world of Ted Lasso now is. We’re sure that there are some out there who did think that Bantr was a pretty good idea; hence, Bumble deciding to run with this at this given moment in time.

