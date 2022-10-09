The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 promo: Sacrifice Eugene?

The Walking Dead season 11 episode 20 is going to be coming up on AMC+ next week — want to learn more about it?

(We should note right away that there are spoilers ahead for those of you who are watching the show on AMC itself; read onward with that in mind…)

Now that we’ve said that, it feels very much like there’s some great stuff coming for both Daryl and Carol. We know what Pamela is capable of, and we also know that there are some people in grave danger among some of our heroes. Eugene in particular is not in a good spot at all, and that raises the question as to what in the world do you do. Does the character get sacrificed for the sake of a larger goal?

We should acknowledge that of course, some major characters are going to be killed before the end of the show here, and there is a good chance that Eugene could be one of them. We already know there’s a list of people who won’t die because of some of the spin-off plans that exist a little bit later on down the road. If someone does go, the big hope we have is that they make their impact on this world first — or, that they have a journey that feels like a full arc unto itself.

The hardest thing to acknowledge right now is just that there are only five more episodes left of this show for AMC+ viewers. While there are other things coming in this universe, that doesn’t mean that it’s going to be easy saying goodbye to the roster that we have. The story is going to feel a little smaller and more intimate once we’re done with the flagship, and there’s no guarantee any of the other shows will work.

