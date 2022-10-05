New Amsterdam season 5: Where is Helen, Freema Agyeman?

New Amsterdam season 5 has a number of stories going on without a doubt, but one of the biggest ones is happening off-screen. What is going on when it comes Dr. Helen Sharpe?

As many of you already know at this point, Freema Agyeman left the show following season 4 and yet, we are still left with a lot of questions. Why did the writers have the character leave under such a cloud of mystery? If not even Helen knows why she couldn’t marry Max, that’s a pretty big problem. It’s also hard to just accept that for now, the character just seems gone. We think the feelings are still there for both her and Max, but nothing else may come of it — there are also these new questions about Max and Dr. Wilder that have also been introduced at this point.

So even though we’re not seeing Helen on-screen at the moment, we still don’t think that the character is 100% gone from the world. We’d love to see her in the series finale, or at least have her be involved in some of Max’s endgame. Of course, there’d need to be a lot of work done to repair things between her and Ryan Eggold’s character if they end up being endgame, and that’s a huge challenge in how little time is left.

No matter her role the rest of the way, Agyeman’s impact on this show is very much undisputed. She brought so much to the table during the first four seasons and since it was her choice to leave, we hope that she’s getting to do some other things that are exciting and fulfilling for her now. We recognize that moving on cannot always be the easiest thing in the world to do, even if you know in your heart that it is right.

