The Amazing Race 34 episode 3 preview: A Mega Leg ahead?

Next week on The Amazing Race 34, the competition will of course enter another gear. The race is a little more competitive now!

After all, tonight marked the end of Rex Ryan as a part of the show. He and Tim actually entered tonight’s episode with a big lead and an opportunity to really maintain it; yet, they struggled mightily with both tasks and got lost, which is typically a recipe for disaster. We never thought that they’d last for too long, but another team literally getting lost in the wrong country for a while should have gotten them through.

Now, let’s focus in on where the competition goes next. This upcoming episode, at least based on the preview, is keeping the Race in Europe, and also bringing cheese, manual transmission, and a whole lot of tears to the table. Whatever comes up next is going to push a few teams to the limit!

One other thing to note is that moving forward, we could be getting an extended leg … or a Mega Leg, if you will. This is a way for the show to make sure that they still have enough episodes for CBS, while also keeping true to not having a single Non-Elimination the rest of the season. Personally, we’re find with that just like we’re fine with knowing about it in advance, since you are still creating that level of suspense as you build up to the finish mat.

Personally, we like to the risk that’s being taken this season by changing up the structure of the race. It alleviates, for starters, all the claims that we’ve got an “unfair” winner if they finish last on a non-elimination leg. Also, it amplifies the stakes. So long as we have more great challenges and fun antics, we’ll be pretty thrilled at the end.

Related – Check out some additional updates on The Amazing Race 34 right now!

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 34 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







