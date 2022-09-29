Gossip Girl season 2 premiere date: Why is HBO Max waiting?

We know that a Gossip Girl season 2 is coming eventually to HBO Max — but what is the streaming service waiting for at this point?

One of the most important things to remember here is that filming has been done for a little while now. Beyond just that, we’ve also seen a tiny teaser about Georgina’s return a little bit earlier this year. That was months ago and after that, HBO Max has been pretty hush-hush. That’s a bummer, especially since there is SO much more we want to see the rest of the way.

We are reasonably hopeful that there is still something more coming from this world in 2022, but at this point, the streaming service is mostly waiting for the right time to get some news out there. This is a more delicate process than it seems! You want to figure out a good way to avoid major competition, just as you also want to do what you can to give the show a great platform. It’s challenging to get a show like this going again after a long hiatus — because the audience is younger, it’s a little easier for them to move on to other things.

In the end, it’d be a mistake to not release some more Gossip Girl season 2 content at some point before the end of this calendar year. It’s one of the reasons we’re so confident we’ll get something, even if it’s just a few episodes. HBO Max doesn’t need to give you everything at once here. As a matter of fact, it would be better for this show to space things out and keep people talking for a long time. In our mind, one of the big mistakes with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin was how it ended too quickly.

