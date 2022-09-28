Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The state of filming

We are very much happy about the fact that a Ted Lasso season 3 is coming — how could you not be? This is one of the most-popular shows on all of TV at this point, and we tend to think that some incredible stuff will be in the third and potentially final chapter.

Yet, much has been said already about some of the delays in production that we’ve seen so far. In theory, the show should’ve been wrapped at this point leading up to a fall premiere. That is not the case, as the cast and crew are still at it — and we have one of the strangest bits of proof imaginable below. In this, you can see none other than Apple executive Tim Cook alongside a number of familiar faces, seemingly from an AFC Richmond press box. It is a part of Cook’s international tour at present, and we’re sure that he loved getting to be a part of the hit show’s world for a moment. (This is what you get when you own the company that streams the hit show.)

What Cook’s photo clearly shows is that everyone is still currently in the thick of things, and there is still no precise date as to when these episodes are going to be wrapped up. It remains our hope that we at least get a premiere date announcement this year; a 2022 release may no longer be in the cards, but we’re still not ruling out the possibility of getting something more in the winter.

As Cook and every other executive at Apple knows, good things come to those who wait — we don’t think there’s a real interest in rushing anything along here largely because there’s zero reason to do that. If the show is running late and supposedly overbudget, there’s a good chance that it will produce SO much money on the other side.

Related – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Ted Lasso and whatever the future could hold

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, come back around to make 100% sure you do not miss any other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







