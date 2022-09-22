The Walking Dead spoilers: Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks Dead City

There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to The Walking Dead season 11 but for the sake of this article, let’s look beyond that! There are spin-offs coming, and one of them stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan. Originally the title for this was Isle of the Dead, but that has since changed to Dead City. (We preferred the first title personally.)

Given that both Morgan and Cohan were on the original show for years, there is a big question that you have to wonder at the moment: What made the two of them want to get on board this new series? When it comes to Morgan in particular, here is what the man behind Negan had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

“I think that The Walking Dead ending and walking away from it would’ve been a noble thing for us all to do. But the story was so good and so worth telling that it simply came down to, I couldn’t say no. And I felt invigorated and wanted to continue it.”

Morgan also notes in the interview that there’s one other big thing that’s changed with the new show: The amount of time in which he’s spending on-screen. Because the original zombie drama had such a huge cast, that enabled a lot of balance behind the scenes. That’s not the case here. Morgan and Cohan are going to have to do most of the heavy lifting; there may be other characters, but the dynamic between these two is going to be front and center. All things considered, it has to for this show to be successful.

The final episodes of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC this October. Our hope already is that the spin-offs (including one about Daryl) could air in 2023. Time will tell.

