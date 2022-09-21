The Bachelor premiere date hopes for Zach Shallcross’ season

Following tonight’s finale, you now know that Zach Shallcross is the next star of The Bachelor. With that, let’s go ahead and ask the following. When will this season actually premiere?

Well, the irony here is that you could say the show premiered tonight — Zach did meet a handful of women, including one in Brooklyn who straight-out cursed on live TV. This whole experience was weird and awkward, just as it’s been every other time that they’ve done this.

Of course, we’ll see if any of these women end up really making an impact on the next season of the show, or if they all sort of just fly by like dust in the wind. It’s really hard to predict this sort of thing! The thing that will be pretty funny to watch is waiting to see if America’s First Impression Rose (Brianna) actually ends up influencing the season in some sort of substantial way. As crazy as it seems, we honestly wouldn’t be that shocked if that ends up being the case.

Luckily, we do think that it’s a little bit easier to predict when the show is going to be back on the air. This is a show that almost always premieres the first or second week of January, and we would imagine that Monday, January 2 is the earliest that it would come back. It’s almost going to be weird going back to having just one lead! We imagine that an official premiere date will be revealed over the next couple of months, so you don’t have to worry about that. Since filming for this season has not officially began yet, there’s still time for things to be figured out behind the scenes.

Did you want to see Zach Shallcross named as the next Bachelor ahead of The Bachelorette finale?

Did you want to see Zach Shallcross named as the next Bachelor ahead of The Bachelorette finale?

