His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date: Paired with a trailer?

If it wasn’t 100% obvious at this point, we are pretty darn eager to get a His Dark Materials season 3 premiere date. As a matter of fact, we’d like for it to be here as soon as possible.

So is something more coming in the relatively near future? At the moment, we’re pretty darn optimistic about that for a number of reasons. Where do we start? Well, it mostly comes down to the fact that the show is seemingly coming back later this year. We’re getting close to the point where HBO is going to decide that they need to start promoting this show a little bit more, and we could see more than just a premiere date put out there. Think in terms of a date alongside a trailer. Why not give us both? What do you really have to lose at this point?

What we’d love to see in a trailer is pretty clear: More of Lyra’s adventure for sure, but also the spectacle and scope that we’ve come to know from the Philip Pullman adaptation. The Amber Spyglass is such an important story to adapt, and there is going to be a lot of pressure for this show to stick the landing.

If a trailer isn’t released alongside a premiere date over the next month / month and a half, we at least anticipate that we’re going to be seeing a teaser of some sort. Given that season 3 is meant to be the final chapter of this story (which also airs on BBC One in the UK), we imagine that a lot of effort will be put into making sure it has a worthy send-off. While we know series finales are a hard thing to pull off, we do have confidence that the series will do a good job working to make something that satisfies at least a lot of the fans.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to His Dark Materials right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to His Dark Materials season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are more updates coming, and we absolutely don’t want you to miss any of them. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







