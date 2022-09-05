The Capture season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

Following what you saw tonight on BBC One, are you stoked to learn more about The Capture season 2 episode 5? You really should be, and for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, let’s just consider where this series stands in the story right now: There are only two episodes left! It does feel so strange to be this close to the end right now, but that’s a direct result of the way in which the network has aired the episodes. Getting two installments a week has caused it to blow by, and this pattern should continue the rest of the episode. Episode 5 is slated for next Sunday, while episode 6 (the big finale) will be on the network a week from today.

Based on how episode 4 ended, it is 100% fair to say that things are going to get absolutely chaotic. What else would you expect from a show that is bringing you digital doppelgangers and all sorts of other big-time twists?

For a few more specifics on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full The Capture season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Will Isaac Turner meet his digital doppelgänger? DCI Carey pursues a risky new suspect – will she finally find out who is behind everything?

Are we going to get closure on all of these stories within this episode? Probably not, and we’re not trying to be cynical here in stating that. The reality is that the BBC is inevitably going to want to surprise you with a few other reveals after the fact, and very much as they should. The more that they can keep you guessing until the very end of the finale, the better off the end will be.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to The Capture right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Capture season 2 episode 5?

How do you think everything is going to pay off by the time we get to the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: BBC One.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







