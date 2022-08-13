The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Star talks new role!

There are a couple of things to dive into when it comes to this The Morning Show season 3 piece — including more about a premiere date.

So where should we begin? We suppose that the right thing to do is to remind you that filming is starting this month! Pre-production work has already kicked off and when you consider all of this, it feels like a spring or summer premiere date could be feasible on Apple TV+. A lot of it could come down to 1) how long filming takes and 2) when the streaming service actually wants the show on the air.

Now, let’s get to talking further about the story and one particularly-noticeable addition for season 3 in Jon Hamm. The news first came out about the Mad Men alum a little bit earlier in the week and in a new story over at Deadline, here is some of what Reese Witherspoon had to say about his part:

“He is a very complex character … He’s a media mogul and he gives Billy Crudup a run for his money, which I think is the most fun part too, because Billy could eat a scene like I’ve never seen somebody eat a scene, and Hamm gets to come in and give him a great foil.”

We’re all for new foils! Also, we’re just excited to see so much more of Hamm on TV again. Remember that in addition to playing this part on The Morning Show, he is also going to be a part of the upcoming season of Fargo. There is a lot to look forward to with him!

As for The Morning Show, we’re sure there is going to be a good mix of topical and character-based drama when the show comes back; we tend to think there is a lot to be excited about far in advance.

