Is Tessa Thompson leaving Westworld, and have we seen the end of Charlotte Elizabeth Hale on this show? Following the finale tonight, it is 100% fair to wonder.

At the time of this writing, things don’t appear altogether good for this particular version of the character, who has served as the Big Bad for most of this season. After that particularly awesome fight scene near the end of the episode, it seemed as though she had won — after all, William took out Maeve! However, the tables then turned and Ed Harris’ character also shot her. It was, in his words, “survival of the fittest,” and yet another example of a creation turning on its creator. This is the history of Westworld repeating itself all over again, and we know that this has been an important theme of this season for a good while now.

So is this really the end for Thompson on this show? That’s where things get interesting. We saw her body being carried away in a promo for what lies ahead and while she may not be revived in a traditional form, we’ve seen time and time again that few people in the world of Westworld are fully gone. Evan Rachel Wood is back, after all, playing a very different character altogether in Christina! There’s a chance for Tessa to still return somehow in a potential season 5 — if it gets renewed. Until the folks at HBO tell us otherwise, we’re going to believe that for the time being. It’s just rather hard not to.

For the record, we’re feeling the same way about a lot of other deaths within the world of this show.

Do you really think that Tessa Thompson could be leaving Westworld after tonight’s episode?

Is there still a way in your mind for Charlotte Elizabeth Hale to return in the same way in which we last saw her? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you will not want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

