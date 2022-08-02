The First Lady canceled; no season 2 coming to Showtime

Following a star-studded season 1 led by Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, The First Lady will not have an opportunity to tell more stories.

According to a new report from Deadline, Showtime has opted to cancel the historical anthology season after just one batch of episodes. A season 2 would have seemingly featured different women across history and some of their own unique stories, but alas, we’re not going to see that happen.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

Here is what a spokesperson for the network had to say on the subject in a statement:

“Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season … We would like to applaud the artistry and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our amazing cast, led by executive producer Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our studio partner Lionsgate for their dedicated work in telling the unique stories of three remarkable leaders.”

So where did this show go wrong? We think personally that they tried to do a little too much to soon. Rather than feature multiple First Ladies across a single season, we think doing six-episode installments focusing on only one could have been a little more compelling. It felt like the show was mostly just hoping that the star power of both the actors and the subject matter would carry the day, but it never quite got as many attention as Showtime wanted. We do hope that they continue to develop other historical projects, even if this one did not work as well as they had wanted.

Hopefully, we do at least continue to see Davis, Pfeiffer, and Anderson do some other great TV projects moving forward. We’re preaching to the choir in talking about how amazing the three of them are in general.

What do you think about The First Lady being canceled at Showtime?

Were there some other women you wanted to see featured on here at some point? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







