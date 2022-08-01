True Detective season 4 premiere date: How HBO will set the stage

It’s hard to blame anyone who is excited to get a True Detective season 4 premiere date as soon as possible. After all, this is a beloved franchise! The third season 3 was a great bounce-back for a show that had a rough season 2, and we already know that Jodie Foster is going to lead the way for the next chapter.

So what do we know so far about the latest installment? The title is technically True Detective: Night Country, and it is also poised to star Kali Reis. Production is happening in Iceland, and it is going to be a substitute for the show’s actual setting in Alaska. Why do that? Well, Iceland has an established production infrastructure, and they also have a history with HBO thanks to Game of Thrones, where it served as the location for many Jon Snow scenes.

HBO is going to do a lot of work to set the stage for what lies ahead, but you’re going to be waiting for a good while to get a ton of additional news. Think about it this way: There’s no reason for them to do much to promote this season until at least December or so, as clearly we’re not diving into season 4 this year. We could see something more about it in some sort of video looking ahead to what’s coming in 2023. We absolutely think True Detective will be back at that point!

Once we get around to the spring is when we think we’ll start to see the promotion really start moving into high gear for the new season. We’re currently projecting that it won’t air until at least the summer. Consider that a consequence of a pretty packed release schedule elsewhere! Remember that HBO already has coming up House of the Dragon, Perry Mason, The Nevers, Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and a number of other comedy series. The schedule will be packed for a while.

In the end, we just hope season 4 captures a lot of what has made the series great over the years.

What do you think we’re going to get when it comes to The Leftovers season 4 premiere date at HBO?

