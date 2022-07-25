Jeopardy! season 39: Mayim Bialik & Ken Jennings set to return

Are Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings going to continue to share hosting duties on Jeopardy! moving into season 39? That could prove to be the case.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, the two parties are getting closer to signing on to split the job for the second straight season. Both are in active negotiations, and of course Bialik a part of this is tied to her schedule on Fox’s Call Me Kat, which was recently renewed for a third season.

We’ll be the first to admit that we’re a little bit surprised about this news, mostly due to the fact that we expecting that Jeopardy! was going to move in the direction of having only one host. That’s no real knock against either of the two currently running the show, but we know that sometimes, having a singular voice can be rather effective as a “face of the franchise.” We do still wonder if eventually, that is where we are going — even if we’re not there as of yet.

Admittedly, it does make sense to have the two still involved in some capacity. When it comes to Jennings, we have easily the most famous former contestant in the history of the show, plus the winner of the Greatest of All Time tournament. Meanwhile, Bialik has a PhD in neuroscience and manages to hit the cross-section of celebrity and the intellectual community. Both have waded through some controversy, but Jeopardy! and the studio have stuck with them.

The original split-hosting plan came about last year, after planned host Mike Richards stepped away a matter of days into the full-time job. We’ll wait until there is an official announcement here to confirm anything, but it does feel like we now know which way things are going in regards to the future.

What do you think about Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings staying around as Jeopardy! hosts?

