The Rookie season 5 spoilers: Nathan Fillion on Nolan’s future

The Rookie season 5 is currently in production in Los Angeles, and so many years in, of course you want to see new twists and turns. Once you get this many years in, the central concern is that you don’t want to repeat yourself and do the same thing you already have time and time again.

So what’s going to make this season stand out? While at San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, it was revealed that John Nolan is going to be in a new position himself as a training officer. After being in this spot a few years back, he will now be working to prepare another officer to being the right sort of cop. This is a way to keep the show’s original theme, while also bringing something new to the table.

Per Deadline, here is at least some of what Nathan Fillion had to say on the subject:

“[It’s] kind of brilliant, the way we take a look at life and say, what keeps you a rookie? … What in your life are you still a rookie at?”

Beyond Nolan’s story this season, of course prepare, as well, for the relationship between Chen and Bradford to be further explored. They kissed at the end of last season and while it may have technically been for an undercover mission, there could be ramifications of it happening that are unexpected and long-lasting. From our vantage point there are clearly some feelings there, but this situation is also super-complicated and there is no clear way around that.

Just remember now that The Rookie season 5 will be premiering on ABC this fall — also, there is the spin-off The Rookie: Feds to look forward to! These two shows will cross over on at least a few occasions over the upcoming season.

