Jack Ryan season 3: Premiere date, current trailer timeline

We certainly know that there are a ton of people out there excited for a Jack Ryan season 3 premiere date. Why is that? We’re one of them! The John Krasinski show has been off the air since before the start of the global health crisis, and that feels like a totally different universe at this point.

If there is any sort of positive news that we can pass along at this point, it is that we’re inching ever closer to a premiere date and some other news starting to come out. Remember that next week is San Diego Comic-Con, and we know that Amazon is going to have a presence there. Unfortunately, they aren’t there to promote Jack Ryan. What that tells us is that you probably won’t get any news on the show or its future then, but at some other point down the road, we could easily see it happening.

How soon are we talking? We wouldn’t be shocked at all if some news is announced in August! We know Amazon will be busy pushing Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power during most of September, so we can imagine them using the month before to start to generate some conversation about Jack Ryan and its own future. It’s also certainly possible that they could release a trailer at that point too.

As for the premiere date, we don’t think that they’ll position it too closely to Lord of the Rings, mostly for the sake of spreading some things out as much as they possibly can. We could see them going for an October or November start here; that way, they can really get some top-level content out there close to the holiday season and when a lot of people have Prime Video in the first place.

