MasterChef season 12 episode 8 spoilers: Southern fusion!

Want to know more about MasterChef season 12 episode 8 when it arrives on Fox next week? Let’s just say we’ve got a pretty cool challenge coming up, and also a memorable guest from the culinary world.

One of the things that we love is when we see people come into the kitchen who we’ve seen on other competition shows here and there. Tiffany Derry to us is best known as a Top Chef alum, and while that’s a very different show than this one, she at least knows what it’s like to compete at a high level in a pretty unusual situation. She’s got the professional background and the competition history to bring something special to the kitchen, so we’re stoked to see everything that she is going to bring to the table here.

Now with that said, let’s set the stage for the actual episode. Take a look at the full MasterChef season 12 episode 8 synopsis below:

The 16 remaining chefs are challenged to cook a Southern cuisine dish inspired by complex flavors from countries around the world. Award-winning chef and Southern fusion restaurateur Tiffany Derry also stops by the kitchen.

Based on the eliminations so far this season, we’re getting constant reminders that what you’ve done in the past does not equal your success this go-around. Everyone is on a level playing field, and the margin of error is astronomically slim. This particular southern-cuisine challenge is especially difficult since you are going to be pairing different styles together and it takes real creativity. For a lot of these contestants, it will require them to venture far outside of their comfort zone while they also think outside the box. We’ll see who makes it through this and gets to the next series of challenges, as it is only going to get harder from here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to MasterChef right now

What do you thinkk we’re going to see moving into MasterChef season 12 episode 8 on Fox next week?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates that you 100% do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







