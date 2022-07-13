Evil season 3 episode 6 spoilers: A spoof all about TikTok?

As you prepare for Evil season 3 episode 6 arriving this weekend on Paramount+, there’s one thing you should know. This show is not done being its own supernatural/religious versus of Black Mirror when it comes to showing the dangers of technology.

This time around, it is pretty darn clear that Robert and Michelle King are looking to spoof TikTok. Just go ahead and check out the full Evil season 3 episode 6 synopsis below right now:

A single mother enlists the team to look into the potentially demonic ways the viral app TipTop is terrorizing her family.

We can easily see why the writers are going to have fun with this episode, but we do still wonder if there are any long-term stories that will rear their head in here. Take, for example, the relationship between David and Kristen. It seems as though Sister Andrea is going to be sticking around, and that in itself is something we’re excited to see, especially since she has an even deeper bond with everyone.

Perhaps the most important thing to note right now is simply that there are a lot of stories coming for some of these characters across the board. After all, we’re only at the halfway point of the story! There is still a lot of time for everything to change. (Of course, it’d be great to have more than ten episodes a season, but we’re of course happy to know already that there is a season 4 coming down the road. That makes things easier.)

Of course, good luck to the show if they want to mess with our head more than anything we’ve seen so far this season.

