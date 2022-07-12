Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9 spoilers: A look at ‘Fun and Games’

Want to learn more about Better Call Saul season 6 episode 9? There is a new episode coming titled “Fun and Games,” and we have a feeling that this title is a little misleading.

The first thing to note entering this episode is just where we are in the story, extremely close to the end of the road. This title may just be a reference to the continuing emerge of the Saul Goodman persona, someone who likes to put out this crazy energy almost every second of the day. Of course, in reality there is so much darkness underneath the surface, and his world is anything but fun at this particular point.

Beyond just the title, unfortunately AMC did not release a whole lot of additional information about this story in advance. As you would imagine, that means we’re left to fill in a lot of the cracks on our own.

Based on where things ended tonight, it is easy to assume that the forefront of episode 9 will feature an attempt for these characters to find some normalcy. The problem is that this may be more or less impossible. Think about what they are up against at this point! Lalo Salamanca’s death will lead to a huge ripple effect, and Jimmy and Kim are also probably thinking about the unceremonious way that Howard’s body was handled. They may be in the clear with that, but they also probably know that Gus and Mike have them for WHATEVER they need moving forward. That’s a problem.

