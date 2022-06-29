America’s Got Talent: Meet singer, drummer Mia Morris!

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode featured a lot of different acts, and that included a unique singer and drummer named Mia Morris.

Even before she started to perform, it was easy to get on board with her. Why? She had personality! She also decided to perform using loop pedals and a number of musical instruments. This was different from anything that we’ve seen on the show before! Also, we wonder if she could be a legitimate pop/rock star. She’s only 17 but she seems excited to be different. At first, we wondered why someone like her would want to be on this show, but it’s probably because she wouldn’t quite fit in on a lot of the other talent shows out there.

The biggest word that we could use for her right now is simply this: Potential. We think there’s a lot more that she can really do in order to show off who she is as an artist. A lot of this audition was about showing off some of what she can do and her sense of style; we’d like to dive a little bit further into some of her songs now. Introducing herself in this was is smart, though: It can be really hard to nail an audition on this show, and one of the things producers are always looking for is something that hasn’t been done before. We absolutely think that Mia fits the bill on that, so we’ll wait and see whatever she chooses to do from here.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Mia makes the live shows but at this point, it’d be completely bonkers if she didn’t. She just feels like the sort of performer who would do reasonably well with the public vote!

What did you think about Mia Morris and her audition on America’s Got Talent?

