Irma Vep season 1 episode 5 preview: A look at ‘Hypnotic Eyes’

Want to get a better sense of what lies ahead on Irma Vep season 1 episode 5? We should start here by simply noting when it airs.

Follow Matt and Jess TV on Instagram HERE!

We think it may come as a surprise to some out there, but there are actually plans right now for HBO to air another episode on July 4 titled “Hypnotic Eyes.” Why would they do this? It is a holiday, and they have to expect that live viewership is going to be a little bit less.

Yet, the main drive for them is probably just them knowing that the bulk of viewers aren’t going to be checking out the show live. They’ll be checking it out whenever they can during the week. It’s also fair to note that there are probably plenty of viewers who will be watching the episode that night regardless of the holiday. After all, everyone does have their own traditions, and not all of them involve going out and looking at fireworks.

In terms of specifics, the network has yet to release any sort of official synopsis for episode 5.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to Irma Vep right now

What do you most want to see on Irma Vep season 1 episode 5 when it does air?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back around — this is the best way to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







