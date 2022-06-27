Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 5 promo: Does Craig want to quit?

As we prepare ourselves for Animal Kingdom season 6 episode 5 on TNT this weekend, there are new reasons to worry. That is 100% the truth when it comes to Craig Cody.

After all, is there a chance that Ben Robson’s character actually wants out of the family business? There is some evidence that this is going to be the case based on the just-released promo for “Covet” below.

As of late, one of the things that we’ve seen from Craig is that he’s working to get clean and doing what he can to make that happen — that includes spending more and more time away from his family. He, like so many other members of the Cody family, is still finding himself following the death of Smurf. He’s also trying to figure out how to be a better father.

Here’s the issue with Craig starting to drift: We know that entering this episode, the Cody Boys still have another big job to pull off. The entire crew has a lot on their plate and, of course, there could be a lot of issues for all of them as they work in worder to figure out how to balance it all. We’re excited to see how everything plays out, but equally nervous as to where things will end. We can’t forget that we’re right in the midst of the final episodes at this point.

Oh, and we should note that the promo also indicates we’re seeing more of J and his new love interest from the law firm — we really hope this story is going in some surprising direction.

