Walker season 3 premiere date hopes for Jared Padalecki, cast

Following the season 2 finale arriving today on The CW, do you want to learn the Walker season 3 premiere date? Rest assured, we’re ready to send some answers your way within this piece.

First and foremost, let’s begin by getting the unfortunate news out of the way here that we’ll be waiting a good while to see the show back — think months. There is no official date set, but it is set for Thursdays on the network’s fall schedule alongside the Walker: Independence prequel series. We tend to think it will return in either the first or second week in October, given that this is what The CW has traditionally done over the years. (Granted, we’re moving into a pretty strange time for the network, given that they just canceled a huge chunk of their programming and seems to be shifting a number of things.)

At the moment, we’re crossing our fingers that the Jared Padalecki series is one that could end up running for many more years. After all, it’s hard to conjure up an argument against it! Just think about what we know at this given moment in time; the ratings performed well enough to greenlight a prequel, and this is one of their rare shows that really appeals to people of all ages. Westerns or pseudo-westerns are also extremely popular right now thanks to Yellowstone and with the right promotion, it’s still possible that this show will grow further.

Our hope is that a firm Walker season 3 premiere date will be announced later in the summer and to go along with that, there will be a teaser containing at least a little more footage of what lies ahead.

